JSP plans week-long charity events to mark Pawan Kalyan’s birthday

Tree plantation drive to be taken up today

Jana Sena Party senior leaders Marrapu Suresh and Midatana Ravikumar urged party leaders and activists to hold week-long charity activities in all villages of Gajapathinagaram mandal of the district from August 27 to September 2, the birthday of party president Pawan Kalyan.

After addressing a media conference in Gajapathinagaram, they released a poster on the schedule of the activities. Mr. Suresh said that tree plantation would be taken up on Saturday followed by prayers of all religions. Medical camps, distribution of clay Ganesh idols, blood donation programme and other activities would be taken up in a phased manner.

Mr. Suresh said that the party was very strong in Gajapathinagaram and other constituencies and it was evident from the good response for its membership drive. Mr. Ravikumar said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan was the only ray of hope for the people of Andhra Pradesh as other parties failed to meet their expectations.