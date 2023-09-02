HamberMenu
JSP plans service activities on Pawan Kalyan’s birthday

The party leaders will distribute aid to the needy and will organise programmes across the State

September 02, 2023 04:17 am | Updated 04:17 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Jana Sena Party PAC Chairman Nadendla Manohar discussing on the arrangements for blood donatation camp in connection with Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalayan’s birthday Celebrations, on September 2, at Mangalagiri in Guntur district.

Jana Sena Party PAC Chairman Nadendla Manohar discussing on the arrangements for blood donatation camp in connection with Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalayan’s birthday Celebrations, on September 2, at Mangalagiri in Guntur district. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Leaders of Jana Sena Party (JSP) have planned several service activities to mark the birthday of party president Pawan Kalyan on September 2, said JSP PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar.

Addressing the media at the party office at Mangalagiri on Friday, he said the party will organise breakfast with unorganised sector workers at Benz Circle, a blood donation camp at the JSP State office, and distribute stationery and other material at social welfare hostels.

The party leaders will distribute aid to the needy and will organise programmes across the State, Mr. Mahonar said. He reviewed arrangements for the blood donation camp at the party office.

