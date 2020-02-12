JSP not opposed to setting up of HC in Kurnool: Pawan

“We are not opposed to the setting up of High Court in Kurnool,” said JSP president Pawan Kalyan.

Clearing the air on the party’s stand on the issue while addressing a public meeting here on Wednesday, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that comprehensive development of the Rayalaseema region was necessary.

“Besides High Court, the people of the region need water and jobs,” he said.

Referring to the shortage of water, Mr. Pawan Kalyan questioned, “Why should there be water scarcity in district when all the canals and pipelines run through it? Water is directly going to the lands of powerful leaders, instead of the people.”

“Party activists of Kurnool and Panyam recently told me that they had not been getting water for the last 10-12 days,” he added.

“Why are farmers migrating despite having 10-15 acres of land? Why is water not reaching the farms though the Handri-Neeva canals are in the district? Why aren’t tanks being filled through lift irrigation? Kurnool will not have water shortage if a project worth ₹244 crore is constructed. Why is it not being done?” he questioned.

Stating that the district lacked strong leaders, the JSP president said, “Leaders have to come from the people. Justice will be done only if they come forward.”

Dig at Congress

Referring to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “No one can separate Muslims from India.” He later accused the Congress of spreading misinformation on CAA.