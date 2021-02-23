JSP moves Hight Court over fresh notification for MPTC, ZPTC polls

Many candidates prevented from filing papers during last notification: Manohar

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Nadendla Manohar has said that the party filed a petition before the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Monday for fresh notification of the MPTC and ZPTC election in the State.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Mr. Manohar said; “We have filed the petition before the High Court seeking for a fresh notification for the MPTC and ZPTC election, instead of continuing the previous stage in which the poll process was halted.”

He alleged that many JSP aspirants were prevented from filing nominations in many parts of the State during the last notification for the polls. Referring to the panchayat elections, Mr. Manohar claimed that the JSP’s success should be measured based on the number of aspirants in the fray as they braved many threats from the YSRCP, he said.

Membership drive

He said that panchayat and mandal-level panels would be formed from April and over one lakh supporters had become members of the party in the ground level during the ongoing membership drive. “In Kakinada Parliament segment, the JSP has registered victory with 151 seats including sarpanches and ward members in the panchayat polls”, Mr. Manohar said. .