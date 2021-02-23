JSP moves Hight Court over fresh notification for MPTC, ZPTC polls

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Nadendla Manohar has said that the party filed a petition before the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Monday for fresh notification of the MPTC and ZPTC election in the State.
Speaking to the media on Monday, Mr. Manohar said; “We have filed the petition before the High Court seeking for a fresh notification for the MPTC and ZPTC election, instead of continuing the previous stage in which the poll process was halted.”
He alleged that many JSP aspirants were prevented from filing nominations in many parts of the State during the last notification for the polls. Referring to the panchayat elections, Mr. Manohar claimed that the JSP’s success should be measured based on the number of aspirants in the fray as they braved many threats from the YSRCP, he said.
Membership drive
He said that panchayat and mandal-level panels would be formed from April and over one lakh supporters had become members of the party in the ground level during the ongoing membership drive. “In Kakinada Parliament segment, the JSP has registered victory with 151 seats including sarpanches and ward members in the panchayat polls”, Mr. Manohar said. .
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath