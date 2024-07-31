JSP membership drive receives over 14,000 registrations, says Arani Srinivasulu

Jana Sena Party (JSP) MLA Arani Srinivasulu on Wednesday announced that the party’s membership drive has received over 14,000 registrations in the Tirupati Assembly constituency alone.

Thanking party chief Pawan Kalyan for extending the deadline for registrations till August 5, he added that he expects more enrollment in the upcoming days.

Earlier, he took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for a new Village Secretariat building in Balaji Nagar worth ₹50 lakhs and assured to address issues of the local people who have been denied proper recognition. He also said that he had already brought the long-pending issues of locals to the notice of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer and Additional EO.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.