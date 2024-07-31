ADVERTISEMENT

JSP membership drive receives over 14,000 registrations, says Arani Srinivasulu

Updated - July 31, 2024 07:03 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 06:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu | Photo Credit: File Photo

Jana Sena Party (JSP) MLA Arani Srinivasulu on Wednesday announced that the party’s membership drive has received over 14,000 registrations in the Tirupati Assembly constituency alone.

Thanking party chief Pawan Kalyan for extending the deadline for registrations till August 5, he added that he expects more enrollment in the upcoming days.

Earlier, he took part in the groundbreaking ceremony for a new Village Secretariat building in Balaji Nagar worth ₹50 lakhs and assured to address issues of the local people who have been denied proper recognition. He also said that he had already brought the long-pending issues of locals to the notice of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer and Additional EO.

