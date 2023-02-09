JSP membership drive from today

February 09, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The third round of the membership drive of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) will begin on February 10. JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar held a review meeting in this regard in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Mr. Manohar said that the party would take care of its members and that its president, Pawan Kalyan, introduced insurance coverage for them in tune with his commitment to do something useful for those toiling for the party.

Mr. Manohar said that JSP was focussing on motivating youth to join the party and that people from all walks of life, including day labourers, were joining it. New members would be given identity cards, insurance policy documents and booklets containing party ideology.

JSP leaders A.V. Ratnam, P. Hari Prasad, Miriyala Srinivas and others were present.