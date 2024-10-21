ADVERTISEMENT

JSP leaders urge Pawan Kalyan to work towards the development of Vizianagaram district

Published - October 21, 2024 07:27 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

JSP leaders Avanapu Vikram and Avanapu Bhavana interacting with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in Vizianagaram on Monday.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders Avanapu Vikram and Avanapu Bhavana on Monday requested Deputy Chief Minister and party president Pawan Kalyan to initiate the development of the new economic corridor between Vizianagaram and Bhogapuram international airport as well as take measures for the revival of jute and sugar industries and completion of pending irrigation projects.

After meeting Mr. Pawan Kalyan in the Collector’s office to discuss the developmental issues of the district, Mr. Vikram said that the former had responded positively to their proposals and assured to take necessary steps for the progress of the the district and creation of livelihood opportunities.

Mr. Vikram opined that if the district sees development, it would curb the mass migration of people to other parts of the country.

