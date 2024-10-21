JSP leaders urge Pawan Kalyan to work towards the development of Vizianagaram district

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders Avanapu Vikram and Avanapu Bhavana on Monday requested Deputy Chief Minister and party president Pawan Kalyan to initiate the development of the new economic corridor between Vizianagaram and Bhogapuram international airport as well as take measures for the revival of jute and sugar industries and completion of pending irrigation projects.

After meeting Mr. Pawan Kalyan in the Collector’s office to discuss the developmental issues of the district, Mr. Vikram said that the former had responded positively to their proposals and assured to take necessary steps for the progress of the the district and creation of livelihood opportunities.

Mr. Vikram opined that if the district sees development, it would curb the mass migration of people to other parts of the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.