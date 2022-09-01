JSP leaders donate blood to mark Pawan Kalyan’s birthday

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM
September 01, 2022 22:11 IST

Jana Sena Party leaders and activists donating blood at Gajapathinagaram of Vizianagaram district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Eighty leaders and activists of the Jana Sena Party donated blood on Thursday at Gajapathinagaram in the district on the occasion of JSP president Pawan Kalyan’s birthday.

The party senior leaders Marrapu Suresh, Adada Mohana Rao and Midatana Ravikumar were among the blood donors. Mr.Marrapu Suresh said the blood donation camp evoked good response from the public.

NVN Blood Bank organiser T. Nageswara Rao thanked the JSP leaders for donating blood which was vital to save many patients in the district.

