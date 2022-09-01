JSP leaders donate blood to mark Pawan Kalyan’s birthday
Eighty leaders and activists of the Jana Sena Party donated blood on Thursday at Gajapathinagaram in the district on the occasion of JSP president Pawan Kalyan’s birthday.
The party senior leaders Marrapu Suresh, Adada Mohana Rao and Midatana Ravikumar were among the blood donors. Mr.Marrapu Suresh said the blood donation camp evoked good response from the public.
NVN Blood Bank organiser T. Nageswara Rao thanked the JSP leaders for donating blood which was vital to save many patients in the district.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.