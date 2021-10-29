JSP leaders criticise police for not allowing Pawan Kalyan’s public meet at steel plant arch

‘Police are asking us to hold the public meeting at a ground in the VSP township’

Jana Sena Party (JSP) general secretaries T. Sivasankar and Bolisetty Satyanarayana criticised the police for declining to give the permission for holding a public meeting to be addressed the JSP president Pawan Kalyan at the steel plant arch at Kurmannapalem on Sunday.

Speaking to the media on Friday evening, Mr. Sivasankar said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan was coming for a social cause and the meeting has nothing to do with politics. He wondered who was giving directions to the police to act in a partisan manner. Alleging that the police were behaving in a partisan manner, he said that the JSP would not tolerate if the DGP gave permissions selectively to some while refusing it for others. He termed it as a violation of the Constitution.

Mr. Satyanarayana said that the police were asking them to hold the public meeting at a ground in the VSP township, which was about 4 km away from the venue of the protest by the Porata Committee at the Steel Plant arch at Kurmannapalem.