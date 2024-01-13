JSP leader Bolisetti Srinivas meets Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham

January 13, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Tadepalligudem constituency in-charge Bolisetti Srinivas met Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham at the latter’s residence at Kirlampudi in Kakinada district on January 13.

The meeting comes amidst speculation that Mr. Padmanabham is contemplating joining a political party in the run-up to the general elections, and it can well be the JSP.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Mr. Srinivas said the JSP would become stronger with the entry of honest leaders like Mr. Padmanabham, and that party president Pawan Kalyan would soon call on him.

The gap, if any, between Mr. Pawan Kalyan and Mr. Padmanabham would help others in deriving political mileage ahead of the elections, Mr. Srinivas observed, hinting at the difference of opinion that the Kapu leader had with the JSP chief on various issues related to the community.

Mr. Padmanabham, who had long stints in the Congress party and the TDP, and was a four-time MLA and MP once, is said to be considering re-entry into politics after more than a decade-long break.

Leaders of the YSR Congress Party, the TDP and the JSP met Mr. Padmanabham in the last few weeks, and apparently asked him to join their parties given his sway on the dominant Kapu community (mainly comprising Kapu, Telaga, Balija and Ontari sub-castes) that casts a significant impact on the outcome of elections.

