ADVERTISEMENT

JSP launches ‘Janamtho Jana Sena’, interacts with public in Tirupati

July 09, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The party leaders received numerous representations from the people about law and order failure, hooliganism and deprivation of social benefit schemes

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Jana Sena Party leaders interacting with the public after launching ‘Janamtho Jana Sena’ programme in Tirupati on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The launch of ‘Janamtho Jana Sena’ programme on Sunday provided much-needed public interaction for the party activists, who have been engaged in demonstrations and agitations so far.

Rayalaseema regional coordinator and Madanapalle party in-charge Ramdas Chowdary, who coordinated the public interaction programme, received numerous representations from the people about law and order failure, hooliganism, deprivation of social benefit schemes etc.

“Even the beneficiaries of social security schemes are not satisfied on various grounds and are pointing to loopholes in the system that need to be rectified,” Mr. Chowdary told the public.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

JSP leaders assured the victims that they would accompany them to various government offices in their support and ensure their grievances were addressed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US