JSP launches ‘Janamtho Jana Sena’, interacts with public in Tirupati

July 09, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The launch of ‘Janamtho Jana Sena’ programme on Sunday provided much-needed public interaction for the party activists, who have been engaged in demonstrations and agitations so far.

Rayalaseema regional coordinator and Madanapalle party in-charge Ramdas Chowdary, who coordinated the public interaction programme, received numerous representations from the people about law and order failure, hooliganism, deprivation of social benefit schemes etc.

“Even the beneficiaries of social security schemes are not satisfied on various grounds and are pointing to loopholes in the system that need to be rectified,” Mr. Chowdary told the public.

JSP leaders assured the victims that they would accompany them to various government offices in their support and ensure their grievances were addressed.