JSP launches digital campaign against privatisation of steel plant

Party leaders to organise campaign in the State till December 20

Jana Sena Party (JSP) has launched a digital campaign for the protection of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) from the prospect of privatisation. On the directions of the JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, the party leaders are organising campaigns all over the State from December 18 to 20.

The digital campaign was launched on Twitter by Mr. Pawan Kalyan on Saturday. He called upon YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs to raise their voice in Parliament against the privatisation of the VSP.

As part of the three-day programme, JSP State general secretaries Tammireddy Shiva Shankar and Bolisetty Satya and other leaders and party workers held a demonstration, holding placards near the Gandhi statue, opposite the GVMC, here, on Saturday.

The participants raised slogans against the State government. Mr. Shiva Shankar alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was not committed to saving the steel plant and was indulging in ‘dramas’ and cheating the people. He sought that the Chief Minister should lead a delegation of MPs from the State to exert pressure on the Centre and make it repeal its decision on the strategic sale of VSP.

Mr. Satya alleged that the YSR Congress Party government had made a secret pact with the South Korea-based steel company, POSCO, for sale of lands of VSP.

The participants raised slogans ‘Visakha Ukku, Andhrula Hakku’. JSP Corporators in the GVMC Vasantha Lakshmi and Peethala Murthy Yadav and party leader Boddepalli Raghu, Satish, M. Srinivas and S. Venkateswara Rao were among those who participated in the protest.