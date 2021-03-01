JSP in mission mode to strengthen base at grassroots: Manohar

‘A majority of one lakh members enrolled by February-end are women and youth’

Jana Sena Party Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar has said that at least one lakh active members will undergo rigorous training to strengthen the party at grassroots level across the State.

“By the end of February, the party succeeded in achieving its target of enrolling one lakh active members, most of whom are women and youth. The newly enrolled members will be trained in all aspects such as popularising the party policies and building a credible network in the rural areas,” Mr. Manohar told The Hindu during his recent four-day tour of the district.

“All the members will undergo basic training before working for the party in their respective areas. They will also be connected to the respective wings in the party to enable them to find solutions to nagging issues,” Mr. Manohar said.

Motivating factor

In the gram panchayat elections, more than 500 aspirants supported by the JSP had won the sarpanch seats, Mr. Manohar claimed. A sizeable number of candidates backed by the JSP had won the ward member posts too, he added.

“The results and vote share in the panchayat election are the key motivating factors,” he observed.

“The ₹500 being charges towards membership fee may be exorbitant, but it will mostly be spent on the welfare of the party workers, particularly in the event of health emergency,” Mr. Manohar said, and added that the party had designed a robust accident claim policy for its active members.

The Konaseema region in the district alone had 3,000 active members, he said.