JSP general secretary distributes saris to women devotees in Pithapuram

Jana Sena Party (JSP) State general secretary K. Nagababu and his wife K. Padmaja on Friday distributed saris to thousands of women devotees during the ‘Varalakshmi Puja’. The puja was performed by Ms. Nagababu on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan at Sri Puroohoothika deity in Pithapuram town in Kakinada district.

According to an official release, Mr. Pawan Kalyan presented the saris to the women devotees and Mr. Nagababu handed them over to the devotees. Mr. Pawan Kalyan had gifted the saris from his personal savings.