GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JSP general secretary distributes saris to women devotees in Pithapuram

Published - August 30, 2024 08:58 pm IST - PITHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party (JSP) State general secretary K. Nagababu and his wife K. Padmaja on Friday distributed saris to thousands of women devotees during the ‘Varalakshmi Puja’. The puja was performed by Ms. Nagababu on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan at Sri Puroohoothika deity in Pithapuram town in Kakinada district. 

According to an official release, Mr. Pawan Kalyan presented the saris to the women devotees and Mr. Nagababu handed them over to the devotees. Mr. Pawan Kalyan had gifted the saris from his personal savings.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.