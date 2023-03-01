JSP formation day event at Machilipatnam on March 14

March 01, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) will celebrate its 10th formation day at Machilipatnam on March 14, for which arrangements are being made on a war-footing. JSP president Pawan Kalyan will reach the venue from the party office at Mangalagiri in his campaign vehicle ‘Varahi’.

Announcing it in a press conference on Wednesday, JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said Mr. Kalyan would lend a direction to the party cadres on how to confront the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the 2024 elections, while pointing out that the JSP had completed a decade of its existence amidst heavy odds and that it was committed to be the ‘people’s voice’.

Mr. Kalyan could have wound up the party owing to its electoral debacles and the hardships faced by it, but he withstood the difficulties keeping in view the well-being of future generations.

The JSP president’s vow to not allow the anti-YSRCP vote to split brought about a drastic change in the State politics, on which Mr. Kalyan would throw further light in the formation day programme, Mr. Manohar added.