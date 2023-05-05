ADVERTISEMENT

JSP flays ‘politicisation’ of TTD, fund ‘misuse’

May 05, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party (JSP) general secretary K. Nagababu strongly denounced the politicisation of the Tirumala Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD) and the alleged misuse of its funds. He also said the TTD had not been maintaining proper records of the precious gifts being given by the devotees, as a consequence of which there was no accountability.

In a press release on Friday, Mr. Nagababu said the ruling parties had been traditionally misusing their powers and the lands, gold and other valuable items belonging to the TTD would go missing. The autonomy of the TTD was only on paper, he observed, adding that it was the responsibility of every Hindu to protect the TTD from forces inimical to it.

