JSP flays police ‘high-handedness’ on its activists

May 29, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) State general secretary T. Siva Sankar condemned the high-handedness of the police on the JSP cadres who were protesting against the depiction of Pawan Kalyan as carrying TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh in a palanquin, on flex banners that surfaced across the State.

He said in a press release that instead of taking action against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders who were behind the malicious campaign, the police arrested the protesting JSP activists.

The police detained 31 JSP workers in Hindupur, Visakhapatnam, Ongole and some other places as they took to the streets.

The government was clearly worried of the growing clout of the JSP, which was the reason for the police cracking down on the leaders of opposition party and its cadres staging peaceful protests, and letting the culprits to go scot-free, he said.

