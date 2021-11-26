JSP demands CBI probe into ‘flood fiasco’

TIRUPATI

Estimation of loss is a jugglery of numbers: Manohar

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) has squarely blamed the State government for what it called as the ‘flood fiasco’ and demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). JSP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar alleged that the figures pertaining to losses during the flood were ‘jugglery of numbers’.

He alleged that the statement of accounts sent by the State to the Centre seeking interim relief was nowhere near the ground situation. “When the loss has been estimated at ₹6,064 crore, how can the government wash off its hands by paying ₹2 crore to the Collector?” he asked, adding that there was no clarity on the losses in the farm sector.

“Even as the government has put the number of deaths at 26 and pegged the crop loss in 5 lakh acres, our visit to the affected villages revealed that no field level inquiry took place,” Mr. Manohar said.

He demanded that the Chief Minister cancel the Assembly sessions and rush to the affected villages. He wondered why the government had announced a paltry compensation of ₹5 lakh to the kin of the deceased, when the gas leak victims of Visakhapatnam were paid ₹1 crore each.

Pasupuleti Hariprasad, Political Secretary to President and K. Kiran Rayal, Tirupati constituency in-charge, accompanied him.