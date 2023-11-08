JSP demands CBI or ED probe into ‘large-scale corruption’ in Jagananna Pala Velluva scheme in Andhra Pradesh

November 08, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar has demanded that a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Enforcement Directorate (ED) be instituted into the alleged corruption in the ‘Jagananna Paala Velluva’ scheme.

“Our party stands by the allegation that corruption has taken place in the scheme to the tune of ₹2,887 crore. Even some bankers who funded the project have flagged it,” Mr. Manohar said while addressing the media at the party office, near Mangalagiri, on November 8 (Wednesday).

Mr. Manohar said the JSP had proof of the fraud, and it was prepared for a field visit along with whoever dared to counter the charges.

One conspicuous thing in the whole scheme was showing multiple farmers as owner of a single cow / buffalo and raising loans in their names. Besides, the government targeted a procurement of 22 lakh litres of milk under the scheme, but in reality, it was just about 2.70 lakh litres. This warranted an explanation as the government claimed to have ushered in a white revolution of sorts, the JSP leader said.

Mr. Manohar said the JSP would bring to light a scam every day from November 14, and it was for the government to come clear on them.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders should refrain from looking at everything from the political prism, Mr. Manohar said, adding that the JSP was committed to exposing the government’s misdeeds and failures.