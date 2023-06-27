HamberMenu
JSP, Congress question ‘clean chit’ by BJP to TTD over Srivani Tust fund issue

The BJP State leadership should clarify the party’s stand on the alleged misappropriation of Srivani Trust funds, says JSP leader K. Kiran Rayal

June 27, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

The political parties on June 27 (Tuesday) jumped into the fray yet again to voice their concern over the alleged misappropriation of funds pertaining to the Srivani Trust of teh Tirumala Tirupati Devasthansms (TTD).

A volley of criticism came from the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Congress in the wake of the statement expressing overarching support in favour of the TTD by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy. The parties wondered what necessitated the sudden ‘clean chit’ by the BJP.

At a media conference, JSP Tirupati constituency in-charge K. Kiran Rayal took exception to the ‘unsolicited support’ given by Mr. Bhanuprakash Reddy on the Srivani Trust issue, wondering if he had been appointed as the spokesperson of the TTD. The party demanded the BJP State leadership to clarify if it was the spokesperson’s individual opinion or the party’s stand.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and INTUC district honorary president P. Naveen Kumar Reddy criticised the deposit of Srivani Trust funds in private banks, allegedly against the rules. “It is not known why the BJP leaders are running to the rescue of the TTD when its trust comes under fire for misappropriation of funds,” he said.

