JSP chief urges partymen not to lose heart

Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan has appealed to party cadre not to get cowed down by the “intimidatory tactics” of workers of the ruling YSR Congress Party.

Kick-starting his five-day tour of Rayalaseema districts, Mr. Pawan Kalyan arrived at Railway Kodur for a meeting with farmers on Sunday, when he said that the ‘Jana Sainiks’ would maintain their calm, but not remain timid when under attack. He made specific reference to the ‘reign of terror’ unleashed by the ruling party leaders in Kadapa district in the form of foisting cases and destruction of property belonging to opposition party leaders. Recalling the felling of sweet lime trees in orchards in the Railway Kodur Assembly segment, he said the perpetrators would not only face people’s ire, but also nature’s fury.

“Your days are numbered. I will not remain the same Pawan Kalyan you see on the screen. I know how to face you,” he warned the ‘oppressors of the poor,’ in a veiled reference to ruling party leaders.

Taunts Jagan

Mr. Pawan Kalyan insisted that he would address the Chief Minister only as ‘Jagan Reddy’ and not as ‘Honourable CM’ as long as the latter continued to represent only his followers and not the people of the entire State.

On the need for getting steel plant built in Kadapa, he wondered why the Chief Minister did not show as much interest in the project as he evinced in the cement factory owned by his family. He called Kadapa a ‘land of knowledge’ which had turned into a ‘land of factions’ over time. He offered to establish a library in Railway Kodur to perpetuate the thirst for knowledge.

When farmer leaders brought their woes to his notice, he gave a patient hearing to them and offered support.

Rousing reception

Earlier, he came from Renigunta airport to Railway Kodur in an impressive road show, where his fans showered flower petals on the motorcade. Party cadre and women offered him ‘harathi’ at major village junctions such as Settigunta and Kukkaladoddi en route.

Party senior leader Nadendla Manohar and general secretary P. Hariprasad took part.