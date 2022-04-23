JSP chief to visit Chintalapudi in Eluru dist.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar on Friday visited Chintalapudi in Eluru district and reviewed the arrangements for party president Pawan Kalyan’s visit.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to visit the bereaved families of the tenant farmers who allegedly committed suicide due to losses in the district.

The JSP president will enquire about the farmers’ suicides and console the bereaved family members, said Mr. Manohar.