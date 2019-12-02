JSP chief targets Jagan

Stepping up the offensive against YSR Congress Party, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday made a specific reference to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s caste and religion.
At a meeting of party workers here, Mr. Pawan Kalyan wondered how a person who had converted his religion could still cling on to his caste.
Referring to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s claim made earlier in the day in Guntur that humanity was his religion and fulfilling promises was his caste, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said Christianity had no caste system.
“As far as I know, a person who has changed his religion from Hinduism to Christianity has no caste to bank on,” he said, sarcastically adding that some people seek to cling on to their caste to derive political mileage even after changing religion.
