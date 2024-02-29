GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JSP chief Pawan Kalyan’s ‘yelling’ will not fetch him votes, says A.P. Tourism Minister Roja

The Jana Sena Party president is in a state of frustration after realising that he is not going to win in the ensuing elections, she says

February 29, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Tourism Minister R.K. Roja addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan is in a state of frustration after realising that he is not going to win in the ensuing elections in Andhra Pradesh, says Tourism Minister R.K. Roja.

The actor-turned-politician should understand that “yelling and losing one’s cool will not fetch votes,” Ms. Roja said while addressing the media here on February 29 (Thursday).

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s frustration has gone to such an extent that he got into a shouting match with his supporters and cadres. It is shameful on his part to blame the cadre for his failures,” she said.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan was speaking about lack of booth and mandal-level committees. It was the party president who should take steps to set up the committees. What was he doing in the last 10 years, she asked.

The JSP chief’s recent speech at Tadepalligudem proved that he was working for TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, she added.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mr. Pawan Kalyan had founded their parties almost during the same time, she said. While Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy become the Chief Minister earning public love and fame, Mr. Pawan Kalyan could not win the two seats he had contested in the 2019 elections, she observed.

“The people are ready to chose Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister again in the coming elections,” she said.

