JSP chief Pawan Kalyan’s electoral fortunes spur large-scale betting in Godavari region

Large-scale betting is reportedly going on over the electoral prospects of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and its president K. Pawan Kalyan in the Godavari region, particularly Pithapuram Assembly constituency from where the actor-turned-politician is in the fray.

Will Mr. Pawan Kalyan finally register his maiden electoral victory this time after a decade of entering politics? By what margin will he win, or lose? How many Assembly seats will the JSP win in the Godavari region? These are reportedly the main questions that punters are betting massive amounts of money on.

While Mr. Pawan Kalyan did not contest the 2014 elections, he faced a drubbing from both Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka Assembly seats in 2019. This time, he is contesting from the Pithapuram Assembly constituency against sitting Kakinada MP and the ruling YSRCP candidate V. Geetha.

Irrespective of political affiliation, scores of individuals have reportedly placed bets on the outcome of the election.

A resident of Kakinada who is closely associated with both YSRCP and JSP said: “All eyes are on the results of Pithapuram Assembly constituency. Many individuals are offering ten times more than the base bet if Mr. Pawan Kalyan loses the seat.”

Close watch

In Pithapuram, all of the four major parties — the YSRCP, and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the JSP — have appealed to the public not to engage in betting. While no case of betting was registered by the Kakinada district police as of May 29, police officials say this is because unlike cricket betting, where there is usually a syndicate involved, betting on election outcomes is generally done in an informal manner between individuals.

“There is active betting going on over election results in Konaseema and Bhimavaram areas. However, these are purely between individuals. The modus operandi is not on the lines of cricket betting, in which groups of people are involved,” a senior IPS officer posted in the Godavari region told The Hindu on condition of anonymity.

The Assembly constituencies of Rajanagaram, P. Gannavaram, Pithapuram, Kakinada, Bhimavaram and Undi are the ones where betting is most active. This time, money is exchanging hands unlike the traditional practice of bets being placed over lands in the Godavari region.

Ambedkar Konaseema Superintendent of Police P. Sridhar told The Hindu: “We have been monitoring the betting activities over the election results. Our focus will be on the groups if they are involved in the betting.”