JSP chalked out 100 day action plan to woo voters

November 13, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - VIZINAGARAM:

Jana Sena Party’s (JSP) State General Secretary Palavalasa Yeshaswini and the Party’s District Coordinator Lokam Madhavi on Monday announced that the party had finalised a 100 day action plan to impress voters, by highlighting the failures of the YSRCP government over the last four and half years.

They said that the combined agitations would be taken up with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) next week onwards after the completion of three-day coordination meetings.

Addressing the media conference here, Mrs. Yeshaswini said that the party would appoint in-charges for the Assembly constituencies to have local cordination with TDP leaders. Ms. Madhavi alleged that the ruling party’s liquor, sand policies were ‘detrimental’ to the interests of the people. Former Minister Padala Aruna alleged that entire State’s economy was in grave crisis owing to the YSRCP government’s inaction.

JSP North Andhra coordinator Tummi Lakshmiraj, Bobbili in-charge Babu Paluru, party senior leaders Adada Mohana Rao, Murrapu Suresh, Midatana Ravikumar, Vangala Dalinaidu and others were present at the meeting.