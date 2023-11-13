HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

JSP chalked out 100 day action plan to woo voters

NOTE: Photo follows the report

November 13, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - VIZINAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau
TDP and JSP’s joint manifesto committee meeting at the TDP State office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Monday.

TDP and JSP’s joint manifesto committee meeting at the TDP State office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Jana Sena Party’s (JSP) State General Secretary Palavalasa Yeshaswini and the Party’s District Coordinator Lokam Madhavi on Monday announced that the party had finalised a 100 day action plan to impress voters, by highlighting the failures of the YSRCP government over the last four and half years.

They said that the combined agitations would be taken up with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) next week onwards after the completion of three-day coordination meetings.

Addressing the media conference here, Mrs. Yeshaswini said that the party would appoint in-charges for the Assembly constituencies to have local cordination with TDP leaders. Ms. Madhavi alleged that the ruling party’s liquor, sand policies were ‘detrimental’ to the interests of the people. Former Minister Padala Aruna alleged that entire State’s economy was in grave crisis owing to the YSRCP government’s inaction.

JSP North Andhra coordinator Tummi Lakshmiraj, Bobbili in-charge Babu Paluru, party senior leaders Adada Mohana Rao, Murrapu Suresh, Midatana Ravikumar, Vangala Dalinaidu and others were present at the meeting.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.