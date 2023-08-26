JSP, BJP leaders flay Jagan over new TTD trust board

August 26, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Tirupati constituency in-charge Kiran Royal on Saturday termed the newly formed Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board as “a gang of thieves”.

Speaking to the media here, the JSP leader demanded that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government should immediately sack Mr. Sarath Chandra Reddy as TTD board member, as he is A-7 in the Delhi liquor scam. Mr. Royal alleged that the sanctity of the Tirumala temple administration was ignored by the Jagan government.

Meanwhile, addressing a press meet in Tirupati, Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader G. Bhanu Prakash Reddy alleged that several crores of rupees changed hands in the appointment of new TTD board members. He said that it was unfortunate that Mr Sarath Chandra Reddy, accused of the Delhi liquor scam, was taken into the TTD board. “The government should consider those with spiritual thinking and respect for the Hindu traditions while taking them into the TTD board, which otherwise the sensitivity of Tirumala would be in peril,” he said.

The BJP leader deplored that the Jagan government had ignored the provisions of the TTD Act, and information about it was not even displayed on the TTD’s official website. “The TTD is not the personal property of Jagan Mohan Reddy and any move that hurts the sentiments of the crores of devotees should be dropped,” Mr Bhanu Prakash Reddy maintained.

