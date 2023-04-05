ADVERTISEMENT

JSP-BJP alliance will have ‘positive results’: Pawan Kalyan 

April 05, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Addressing media persons after winding up his meetings with the BJP leaders, Pawan Kalyan said the JSP and BJP had a detailed discussion on ways to end the YSRCP rule and denied that ‘alliances’ were on the agenda.

V Raghavendra
Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan was beaming with confidence at the end of two days of hectic consultations with the BJP’s top brass, that the meetings will yield ‘positive results’ for the JSP-BJP combine in the run-up to the general elections in 2024 amidst growing speculation that the alliance is set to collapse. 

He reiterated his wish to not let the anti-YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) votes split, for which the JSP and the BJP need to bury their hatchet first and then think of bringing in other like-minded parties to achieve their stated common goal which is to rid Andhra Pradesh of the YSRCP. 

Mr. Kalyan’s meetings with BJP national president J. P. Nadda on Tuesday night and Andhra Pradesh BJP in-charge and Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan the day before assumed significance in the context of some candid remarks made by him, that the JSP will not hesitate to wage its own battle next year if the situation warranted. 

Addressing media persons after winding up his meetings with the BJP leaders, Mr. Kalyan said the JSP and BJP had a detailed discussion on ways to end the YSRCP rule and denied that ‘alliances’ were on the agenda.

“Our focus was on how to strengthen the JSP-BJP alliance and come to power in 2024”, he observed. JSP leader Nadendla Manohar said the fact that the alliance should keep the State’s development in mind rather than on political objectives only was emphasised.

