JSP asks govt. to pay Amma Vodi benefit without any deduction

Party leaders accused govt. of deliberately denying benefit to many

Jana Sena Party senior leaders Midatana Ravikumar and Adada Mohana Rao on Monday asked the State government to pay Rs.15,000 to mothers of students under the Amma Vodi scheme instead of deducting Rs.2,000 for maintenance of schools and toilets.

Speaking to media here, they alleged that the government had intentionally deducted Rs.2,000 and removed over 1 lakh beneficiaries under various pretexts. “The government had denied the benefit to thousands of families by implementing 75% attendance rule. Many students who contracted COVID-19 could not attend the schools. Many parents also hesitated to send their children to school as COVID-19 third wave threat continued till March, 2022. Therefore, the government should immediately pay the scheme benefit to all students without any conditions if it is sincere in implementing the scheme,” said Mr. Ravikumar.

Mr. Mohana Rao alleged that the State government was disturbing the education system with the merger of primary schools with high schools located in far away places.

“Instead of strengthening the primary education system, the government is closing down many primary schools. Stopping of education in mother tongue would also have serious repercussions in the future,” said Mr. Mohana Rao.

The party leader Marrapu Suresh said that many poor parents were forced to send their children to private schools with the closure of government schools in many mandals of Vizianagaram and Parvatipuram districts.