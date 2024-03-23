JSP announces candidates for P. Gannavaram, Polavaram (ST) constituencies

March 23, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan declared Giddi Satyanarayana and Chirri Balaraju as the candidates for the P .Gannavaram and Polavaram (ST) Assembly constituencies on Saturday.

He handed over copies of the Model Code of Conduct and relevant guidelines to them at a party meeting.

He expressed the confidence that the JSP would win both seats and asserted that the JSP - TDP-BJP government to be formed would pay due attention to the problems faced by people and to the development of the constituencies that remained backward for several decades.

JSP general secretary K. Nagababu, vice-president B. Mahender Reddy and national spokesman V. Ajay Kumar were among those present.

