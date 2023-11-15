JSP alleges misappropriation of ₹120 crore in Vidya Kanuka scheme

November 15, 2023 07:36 am | Updated 07:36 am IST - GUNTUR

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) on November 12 alleged that the State government had illegally diverted over ₹120 crore to private companies under the guise of the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme.

JSP’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar alleged that only five companies were allowed to participate to date in the bidding process for the tenders called under the Vidya Kanuka scheme and that other companies were not allowed to participate. He alleged that this issue surfaced recently in New Delhi after the Centre’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided these five companies in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi for suspicious financial transactions. Investigations have identified a money trail to Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Manohar alleged.

The JSP leader said that the ED has been further investigating the issue and the truth would come out shortly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is distributing shoes, bags and other materials of inferior quality to students across the State. The YSRCP leaders who are at the helm have compromised on the quality of the products for kickbacks,” Mr. Manohar alleged.

The JSP leader further alleged that the Education Department had placed kit orders for 42 lakh students even though there were only 35 lakh students at government schools across the State. He demanded to know where the excess money went.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT