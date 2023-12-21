GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JSP alleges large-scale misappropriation of social security pension funds in Andhra Pradesh

The amount being diverted is roughly ₹3,510 crore every year, alleges JSP leader Nadendla Manohar

December 21, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Jana Sena Party (JSP) political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar has alleged that a sum of nearly ₹290 crore meant to be distributed towards the monthly social security pensions is being misappropriated. It amounts to roughly ₹3,510 crore every year, he alleges.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Mr. Manohar said the government was making tall claims that pensions were being paid at the doorstep of beneficiaries, but in reality a sizable chunk of it was being diverted.

He pointed out that the number of pensioners had come down from 54,69,161 in November to 54,49,190, whereas the number was wrongly claimed to be 65 lakh.

The government should give an explanation for it, he demanded, and sought to know whether Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would shoulder responsibility for it.

