JSP against imposing curbs on Pawan Kalyan’s meeting at Ranasthalam on January 12

January 06, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader G. Ayyalu on Thursday said the party would not tolerate any restrictions on party president Pawan Kalyan’s proposed public meeting at Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district on January 12.

Addressing the media here, he alleged that the G.O. No.1 was aimed at suppressing the voice of the opposition parties.

“The police Department should allow the meeting to be conducted smoothly since it is being organised in a mango grove. Any restrictions during his roadshow in the town will not be accepted,” he said.

Party leaders A. Mohana Rao, L. Raviteja, T. Ramakrishna Rao and others were present.