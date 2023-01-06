ADVERTISEMENT

JSP against imposing curbs on Pawan Kalyan’s meeting at Ranasthalam on January 12

January 06, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

JSP leaders releasing the ‘Yuva Shakti’ poster in Vizianagaram on Thursday. Photo: Arrangement

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader G. Ayyalu on Thursday said the party would not tolerate any restrictions on party president Pawan Kalyan’s proposed public meeting at Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district on January 12.

Addressing the media here, he alleged that the G.O. No.1 was aimed at suppressing the voice of the opposition parties.

“The police Department should allow the meeting to be conducted smoothly since it is being organised in a mango grove. Any restrictions during his roadshow in the town will not be accepted,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Party leaders A. Mohana Rao, L. Raviteja, T. Ramakrishna Rao and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US