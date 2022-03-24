Jr. NTR, Ram Charan fans make massive arrangements for RRR movie release

The movie is set to be released on March 24

While large flex banners have come up in all the 16 towns where the movie will be released on March 24, Friday, Gorantla has stolen the show with fans association erecting two massive cutouts of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan that rise 40-feet above ground in front of Chandrasekhar Theatre, where the movie is scheduled to be screened. Flowers and milk are in high demand with fans procuring as much as possible to garland the flex banners and do palabhiskekam at some places.

Jr. NTR Fans’ Association State president Narendra Chowdary told The Hindu that out of 11 screens in Anantapur town where the movie will be released a special fans’ show will be held at 5 am and about 5,500 seats will be available exclusively for them. The seats have been equally divided between Ram Charan and Jr. NTR fans so that no dispute arises. “No political interference will be allowed, and we will print the photograph of Ram Charan also on Jr. NTR’s Fans’ flex banner,” Mr. Chowdary said.

About 3,000 yellow flags have been prepared with photos of Jr. NTR printed on them to take out in procession in all the towns where the movie is being released in the district. Crackers also have been readied for a massive programme to be organised on Thursday on the eve of release and the entire event will be recorded with a drone, he added.

Cutout and large flex banners are not allowed at some theatres, hence we have minimised them, he pointed out, but fans associations will be taking out a massive rally of 35 cars with Jr. NTR’s photo stickers on them in Ballari in Karnataka, the border town of Anantapur district, he said.