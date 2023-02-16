Jr. college managements warned against withholding hall tickets of Inter students

February 16, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Secretary of the Board of Intermediate Education M.V. Seshagiri Babu on Thursday directed principals of junior colleges under all managements to issue hall tickets to all those students who have met the attendance norms for Intermediate Public Examination scheduled in March, 2023. In a statement, he said any deviation in this matter would be viewed seriously and action would be initiated against such colleges as per rules in vogue. He said if any college management denied issue of hall ticket, students or their parents could complain to the State Control Room of the BIEAP 18004257635 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all working days.