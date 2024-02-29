JP Ventures mined sand even after NGT orders, alleges TDP leader

February 29, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP national spokesperson K. Pattabhi Ram on Thursday alleged that Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited (JP Ventures) continued to mine sand in Andhra Pradesh even after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered that sand mining across the State be stopped till the rules were fully complied with.

Addressing media persons at the TDP central office near Mangalagiri, Mr. Pattabhi Ram alleged that JP Ventures and two other companies were involved in illegal sand mining with the backing of a close relative of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He claimed that the YSRCP government had already fixed contracts with some companies in advance by treating the tenders as mere formalities and that JP Ventures received substantial discounts and owed ₹500 crore to the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.