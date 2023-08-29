JP Ventures financial report exposed sub-contracts in sand mining, alleges TDP

August 29, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has demanded that the State government should clear the air on the quarterly financial reports of Jaya Prakash (JP) Power Ventures, which was awarded the sand mining contract in the State. Quoting financial reports, the TDP said that JP Ventures had given a sub-lease for sand mining to another firm. Neither JP Ventures nor the sub-lease holder have cleared dues to the tune of ₹302.45 crore to the government, the TDP alleged.

At a press conference at the party office at Mangalagiri near here on Tuesday, TDP official spokesperson Kommareddi Pattabhiram said that JP Ventures had submitted its financial report on July 28, 2023 for April, May and June months to the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange. In the report, it was mentioned that an agreement was entered into on May 14, 2021 with the Directorate of Mining and Geology for two years for sand excavation. The report also made it clear that the company had to pay ₹1,528 crore for these two years as per this agreement but this contract was awarded to another sub-contractor, whose name was not mentioned in the report. The report clearly stated that the due amount will be paid by the sub-contractor to the government and the DMG has already noted this, he said.

“The report says that the DMG was aware of the facts as to whom the sub-contract had been awarded to. Now, the onus lies on the Directorate of Mines and Geology (DMG) to tell the truth to the public,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“JP Ventures has stated that the State government is aware that the sand mining sub-contract was given to another party. The JP Ventures report exposed the involvement of benamis in sand mining. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy owes an explanation to the people. He has to clear the air on the report, as the government has been claiming that there were no sub-contracts in sand mining,” the TDP leader said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.