Journalists thank Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for sanctioning them house sites

November 08, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The government has kept its electoral promise, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy says, and asks officials to speed up the process

G V R Subba Rao
Journalists with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office, at Tadepalli, near Vijayawada, on Wednesday.

Journalist association leaders and senior journalists met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalli, near here, on Wednesday and thanked him for announcing house sites for the fraternity.

They felicitated Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy with shawl and thanked him for the gesture. They recalled that journalists had been given house sites during the tenure of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. They said that journalists were happy that their dream was being realised after two decades.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government kept its electoral promise to the journalists. He also asked the officials to expedite the process.

Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Press Academy Chairman Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, Andhra Pradesh Government National Media Adviser Devulapalli Amar, APUWJ leaders G. Anjaneyulu and S. Venkat Rao, AP Editors’ Association president V.V.R. Krishnam Raju, and Photographers’ Association representative Ch. Vijay Bhaskar were present.

Swarnandhra Editor K.B.G. Tilak, The Hindu Resident Editor Appaji Reddem, Dara Gopi (Times of India), Md. Iliyas (Deccan Chronicle), Rehana (NTV), S Haseena (TV9), and Sakshi TV Managing Editor Nemani Bhaskar and Resident Editor M. Ramana Murthy were among those present.

