HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Journalists thank Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for sanctioning them house sites

The government has kept its electoral promise, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy says, and asks officials to speed up the process

November 08, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Journalists with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office, at Tadepalli, near Vijayawada, on Wednesday.

Journalists with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office, at Tadepalli, near Vijayawada, on Wednesday.

Journalist association leaders and senior journalists met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalli, near here, on Wednesday and thanked him for announcing house sites for the fraternity.

They felicitated Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy with shawl and thanked him for the gesture. They recalled that journalists had been given house sites during the tenure of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. They said that journalists were happy that their dream was being realised after two decades.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government kept its electoral promise to the journalists. He also asked the officials to expedite the process.

Government Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Press Academy Chairman Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, Andhra Pradesh Government National Media Adviser Devulapalli Amar, APUWJ leaders G. Anjaneyulu and S. Venkat Rao, AP Editors’ Association president V.V.R. Krishnam Raju, and Photographers’ Association representative Ch. Vijay Bhaskar were present.

Swarnandhra Editor K.B.G. Tilak, The Hindu Resident Editor Appaji Reddem, Dara Gopi (Times of India), Md. Iliyas (Deccan Chronicle), Rehana (NTV), S Haseena (TV9), and Sakshi TV Managing Editor Nemani Bhaskar and Resident Editor M. Ramana Murthy were among those present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.