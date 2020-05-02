Andhra Pradesh

Journalist kidnapped by police: Naidu

Telugu Desam Party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu has hit out at the YSRCP government alleging that the government was trying to muzzle the freedom of press by resorting to blackmailing of journalists.

Mr. Naidu alleged that senior journalist Venkata Krishna, a student Savitha Varenya and their relatives had been kidnapped by police for airing negative news about the government.

Stating that the TDP was gearing up for a legal battle and would approach the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Mr. Naidu demanded that they should be released immediately.

