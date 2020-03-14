Jolt to YSRCP as rebels enter poll fray in Vizianagaram

Former Municipal Chairperson Avanapu Suribabu’s wife A. Chinnammalu filing nomination in Vizianagaram on Friday.

VIZIANAGARAM

14 March 2020 01:29 IST

Former municipal Chairperson’s supporters file nominations in 22 divisions

The YSR Congress Party has received a big jolt ahead of the municipal elections with 22 candidates filing nominations as independents out of 50 divisions, following denial of tickets to former municipal Chairperson Avanapu Suribabu’s family.

Suribabu’s wife Avanapu Chinnammalu, son Avanapu Vikram and daughter-in-law Avanapu Bhavana submitted their nominations on Friday afternoon.

Suribabu’s family was said to be instrumental in organising Odarpu Yatra of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2010 and strengthening the party from the grassroot level for the past 10 years in the district headquarters. After the death of Suribabu in 2012, the family members continued to serve the party. They were hopeful of getting the Mayor’s post but could not get tickets to contest as corporators. They alleged that only loyalists of MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy could secure the tickets.

Pressure from supporters

Though they thought of remaining out of poll fray following the reported advice of Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and the party high command, with the mounting pressure from supporters, they have decided to show their strength in the local body elections, it is said.

YSRCP district general secretary and a close relative of Avanapu family Kalla Gowri Sankar told the media that they were left with no option except to contest as independents to protect their political career and that of their supporters.

Many of their followers reached municipal corporation to express their solidarity.

On the other hand, Kolagatla’s loyalists argued that Avanapu family had not supported them during the 2014 and 2019 elections and that the selection of candidates was done purely on merit and their hard work during general elections. They are hopeful that the party high command would make all rebels to withdraw their nominations in a couple of days.

TDP hopes soar

The TDP, meanwhile, is hoping to gain from the infighting in the YSRCP. TDP leaders think that the division of votes between the YSRCP candidates and rebels would make it easy for them to bag the Mayor post.

The municipal corporation office was buzzing with activity as many candidates filed their nominations on Friday, the last date for submission of nominations. Security was beefed up in the vicinity.