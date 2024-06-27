GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jolt to former Minister Peddireddi in Punganur as Municipal Chairman, 10 councillors join TDP

Despite holding position, we were not politically empowered in the YSRCP, they allege; a few TDP leaders take the development with a pinch of salt

Published - June 27, 2024 07:24 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Punganur Municipal Chairman Aleem Basha, fourth from left, and other YSRCP councillors joining the TDP at the residence of party’s constituency in-charge Challa Ramachandra Reddy, at Rompicharla in Chittoor district on Thursday.

In a big setback to YSRCP legislator and former Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Punganur Municipal Chairman Aleem Basha and 10 councillors joined the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on June 27 (Thursday).

Mr. Aleem Basha and the councillors joined the TDP at the residence of the party’s Punganur constituency in-charge, Challa Ramachandra Reddy (popularly known as Challa Babu), at Rompicharla. Mr. Babu had unsuccessfully contested the elections over Mr. Ramachandra Reddy in the recent elections.

Addressing the media later, Mr. Aleem Basha and the councillors said they were not empowered politically despite holding position in the YSRCP for the last 15 years.

They said only the TDP could ensure justice for the region. “The TDP-led government is facilitating comprehensive development of Chittoor district,” Mr. Aleem Basha said.

The decision of the YSRCP leaders is being taken with a pinch of salt in Punganur. The reaction is subdued in the TDP circle. A few TDP leaders view the development as a charade planned with prior knowledge of Mr. Ramachandra Reddy. “It is aimed at escaping the potential repercussions from the ruling party and avoid criminal charges in various cases,” they say.

During the previous elections, the YSRCP had ensured unanimous election of majority councillors across the 31 wards in the Punganur Municipality. It is speculated that similar development will take place in the other civic bodies in the combined Chittoor district.

At present, the YSRCP holds the reins of the Municipal Corporations of Tirupati and Chittoor, and the municipalities of Kuppam, Palamaner, Punganur, Nagari, Puttur, and Madanapalle, leaving no representation for the TDP.

