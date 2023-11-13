HamberMenu
Jolly trip turns tragic as three youths drown in Munneru stream in NTR district of Andhra Pradesh

November 13, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

A jolly trip of a group of youths to the Munneru stream at Keesara in Kanchikacharla mandal of NTR district turned tragic as three of them drowned there on November 13 (Monday).

The deceased have been identified as Yadavalli Ganesh (23), Gali Santosh Kumar (21),   and Dinesh, all residents of Ithavaram village in Nandigama mandal.  

According to Nandigama Rural Circle Inspector I. V. Nagender Kumar, a group of five youths had gone to Munneru stream for a swim and the incident occurred at around 2 p.m.

Caught unaware over the depth of the stream, the youths drowned. The people who were on the banks raised an alarm and the residents nearby rushed for help. They brought the five youths out of the water and shifted them to the Government General Hospital (GGH) at Nandigama. Three youths were declared brought dead, while two persons are battling for life.

The bodies have been shifted to the GGH, Nandigama for post-mortem.  

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

