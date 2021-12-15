Joint teams constituted to take up survey on street children

VIJAYAWADA

15 December 2021 22:46 IST

Joint Collector (Welfare) K. Mohan Kumar has constituted joint teams to conduct a survey on street children. The teams will take up the survey from December 16 to 27.

The teams comprising officers of Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW), Juvenile Welfare, National Child Labour Project (NCLP), Police, Labour, Education and other departments.

The Joint Collector, who conducted a review on welfare of street children on Wednesday, said that survey would be conducted in Avanigadda, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Jaggaiahpet, Nuzvid and Vijayawada.

Advertising

Advertising

Child Welfare Committee Chairperson K. Suvartha, Deputy Commissioner of Labour (DCL) Ch. Asha Rani, NCLP Project Director D. Anjaneya Reddy, DPO K. Bhaskar and others participated.