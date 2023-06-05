ADVERTISEMENT

Joint Staff Council holds meeting with employees’ associations

June 05, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Issues related to regularisation of contract staff, pay revision commission discussed

The Hindu Bureau

The Joint Staff Council of the government of Andhra Pradesh held a meeting with the representatives of employees’ associations at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Monday.

The Council comprising Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Adimulapu Suresh, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Advisor to Govt. (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Advisor to Govt. (Employees Welfare) Chandrasekhar Reddy and others held discussions with the representatives of various state government employees’ associations.

APNGOs’ association president Bandi Srinivas, Amaravati Joint Action Committee president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, State Secretariat Employees’ Union president K. Venkatrama Reddy, State Teachers’ Union president Sai Srinivas and others took part in the meeting.

Issues related to the regularisation of contract staff, pay revision commission, DA arrears, earned leaves and others were discussed in the meeting.

