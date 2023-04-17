Joint police search launched to trace two-year-old girl kidnapped from Vijayawada railway station

April 17, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST

VIJAYAWADA

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), the Vijayawada Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Nagpur police have launched a joint operation to search for a two-year-old girl who was kidnapped from the Vijayawada railway station.

Following a complaint, the police sounded alert and swung into action. Investigation officers observed the CCTV footages in the railway stations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

“The kidnap occurred on April 4, but her parents lodged a complaint on April 10. In the CCTV footages, the kidnapper was seen walking with the girl on the platforms in the Vijayawada railway station on April 4 night, and got down at Nagpur Junction, on the next day,” said Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

The girl was kidnapped from her parents, when they were sleeping in front of the railway station. The father of the girl, Sonaram Soren, a native of West Bengal, is a rag-picker and was staying near the station for the last few days. The toddler was separated from her mother and taken away, eye-witnesses said.

“On April 4 night, my daughter, Namitha Soren (2 years), went missing. I searched in the railway station and in the vicinity, but could not trace her,” Sonaram told the Satyanarayanapuram police.

RPF Senior Divisional Security Commissioner (Sr. DCM) Valleswar. T said the CCTV footages showed the kidnapper walking in the railway station, and boarding the Tirupati-Jaipur Express train on April 4 night.

“We examined the CCTV footages at Khammam, Warangal, Ballarshah and Nagpur Junction, where the woman was seen alighting the train. She was seen walking with the girl. Teams have been deployed to Maharashtra to trace the girl,” the Sr. DCM told The Hindu.

“When I asked about my daughter, the auto drivers and the coolies said the girl was seen walking into the station with a stranger. Immediately, I rushed into the station and searched, but could not trace Namitha,” Sonaram told the police.