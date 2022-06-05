Andhra Pradesh: Joint Collector urges people to avoid plastic covers

It is everyone’s responsibility to protect nature, she says

Srikakulam Joint Collector M. Vijaya Suneetha on Sunday urged people to avoid the use of plastic bags, keeping in mind the impact that they have on the environment.

Flagging off a ‘green rally’ in Srikakulam on the occasion of World Environment Day, Ms. Suneetha said that it is the responsibility of every person to protect nature, which in turn would ensure the survival of mankind.

She urged people to plant saplings near their homes and in their neighbourhood to improve the green cover.

Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board Executive Engineer S. Sankar Nayak said that the department was striving to prevent air and water pollution in industrial zones while asking companies to adopt eco-friendly equipment in their factories.

Representatives of Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Andhra Organics and Sankar Foundation were present at the meeting.