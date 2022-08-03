Andhra Pradesh

Joint Collector takes part in signature campaign

Samuel Jonathan P 2317 GUNTUR August 03, 2022 08:00 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 08:00 IST

Joint Collector, Guntur, G. Raja Kumari on Tuesday took part in a innovative signature campaign as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at the Government Women’s College here.

The women’s college had organised an ‘Engaged in Signage’ campaign.

When asked about her favourite patriotic song, Ms. Raja Kumari rendered Gurajada Appa Rao’s ‘Venuka Chusina Karyame Meye’ and said that the rural people who have been a vital part of the nation’s development are the real heroes.

She also said that the nation’s development could be gauged by the development of women. College principal V.R. Rama Jyotsna was present.

